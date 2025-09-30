NightFood Holdings Delays Annual Report Filing

NightFood Holdings ( (NGTF) ) has released a notification of late filing.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the company’s inability to compile all necessary information for the annual report without incurring unreasonable effort or expense. The company anticipates filing the report no later than fifteen calendar days following the prescribed due date. Financially, NightFood Holdings expects significant changes in its results of operations compared to the previous fiscal year, with reported revenues of $482,285 for the year ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to its acquisition of SWC Group, Inc. The company is committed to ongoing compliance efforts, as indicated by CEO Jimmy Chan’s signature on the notification.

