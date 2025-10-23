Nidec Revises Dividend and Financial Forecast Amid Market Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nidec ( (JP:6594) ).

Nidec Corporation announced that it will not pay an interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, and has revised its year-end dividend forecast. The company also updated its consolidated financial performance forecast, reflecting adjustments in its financial strategy amidst market conditions. This decision may impact shareholder returns and indicates a strategic shift in managing financial resources.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6594) stock is a Buy with a Yen2791.00 price target.

Nidec Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in electric motors and related components. The company is known for its focus on innovation and technology, serving various sectors including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 8,082,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen3048.6B



