Nidec Halts Share Repurchase Amid Accounting Investigations

Nidec ( (JP:6594) ) has provided an update.

Nidec Corporation announced the discontinuation of its share repurchase program, initially resolved in May 2025, due to ongoing investigations into suspected inappropriate accounting practices. The company has not repurchased any shares since the start of the program, as it refrained from doing so while holding material non-public information and amidst confirmed events subject to investigation.

Nidec Corporation operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production of electric motors and related components. The company is known for its innovation in motor technology and serves a global market, providing solutions for various sectors including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

