Nicox SA Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

Nicox SA, an international ophthalmology company, has announced the postponement of its Ordinary Shareholder Meeting initially scheduled for June 28, 2024, due to the lack of the legally required quorum. Shareholders are reconvened for a second meeting on July 15, 2024, at the company’s offices in France. All related documents and voting procedures, including internet voting, are available on Nicox’s website, with the same proxy forms and electronic votes from the original date remaining valid for the rescheduled meeting.

