NickelSearch Ramps Up Lithium Exploration Efforts

NickelSearch Ltd. has advanced its Carlingup Project with key Land Access Agreements, enabling the company to pursue its first lithium drilling program. They’ve identified 14 lithium targets and confirmed significant LCT anomalies, signaling a promising future as they prepare for drilling. Amidst these developments, the company has seen changes in leadership, with Jon McLoughlin joining as Exploration Manager and Mark Connelly stepping up as the new Executive Chair.

