NickelSearch Ltd. Uncovers Copper Prospects

NickelSearch Ltd. has reported promising signs of copper mineralisation at its soon-to-be-acquired Mt Isa North Project with visible copper identified at the Moonside and Conglomerate Creek prospects. The potential for significant discoveries is underscored by the limited historical exploration in an area adjacent to major mines. The company is gearing up for a drilling campaign at the high-grade Surprise Copper Mine to further investigate and expand upon the known mineralisation.

