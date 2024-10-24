NickelSearch Ltd. Issues New Unquoted Securities

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 27 million options and 13 million performance rights as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These unquoted securities are set to expire in 2027 and 2028, respectively, presenting new investment opportunities for stakeholders. This move could potentially influence the company’s growth trajectory and investor interest in the coming years.

