NickelSearch Explores Copper and Uranium Amid Investor Caution

NickelSearch Ltd. is actively exploring for copper and uranium in the Mt Isa region, but cautions investors not to rely solely on their latest presentation for investment decisions. Emphasizing that the presentation is informational and not an offer to purchase securities, the company disclaims any liability for the accuracy of the information provided. Investors are advised to do their due diligence and seek professional advice before investing in the company.

