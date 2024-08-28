NickelSearch Embarks on Major Mining Venture

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd. has announced a major acquisition of a 100% interest in the Mt Isa North Project, which includes highly promising exploration permits in a historic mining region known for significant copper and uranium deposits. The company has secured funding through a strategic placement and an upcoming entitlement offer, aiming to raise a total of approximately $2.7M for drilling operations slated to begin in Q4 2024. With this acquisition and funding, NickelSearch is poised to explore the underdeveloped area, leveraging historical data and the proximity to major existing mines.

