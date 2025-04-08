Nickelex Resource Transforms into Paradigm Gold with Strategic Share Consolidation

The latest announcement is out from Valterra Resource ( (TSE:NICK) ).

Nickelex Resource Corporation has announced a name change to Paradigm Gold Corporation and a share consolidation, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 90 million to 9 million. This strategic move aims to enhance investor interest, improve trading liquidity, and facilitate future financing, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Valterra Resource

Valterra Resource, now transitioning to Paradigm Gold Corporation, operates in the mining industry with a focus on resource exploration and development. The company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties, primarily targeting gold and other precious metals.

Average Trading Volume: 254,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$902K

