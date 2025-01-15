Nichols PLC Reports Strong FY24 Performance with Strategic Growth in the UK

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Nichols ( (GB:NICL) ).

Nichols PLC reported strong performance for the fiscal year 2024, with revenue rising to £172.1 million, reflecting a 0.8% increase from the previous year. The company’s growth was driven by its UK Packaged business, which saw a 5.4% increase in sales due to innovation and distribution gains, while the International business maintained stable revenue despite a strategic shift to a margin-enhancing concentrate model. The company benefitted from easing inflationary pressures, leading to improved gross margins and robust cash generation, although cash reserves decreased due to a special dividend payment. Nichols remains confident in its diversified business model and strategic plans, anticipating continued growth and shareholder returns.

More about Nichols

Nichols PLC operates in the resilient soft drinks industry, owning and licensing several brands, including the iconic Vimto. The company is geographically and operationally diversified, with a presence in UK Packaged, International Packaged, and Out of Home markets. Nichols offers a range of products across five soft drinks sub-categories in the UK and has an asset-light model that allows Vimto to be enjoyed in over 60 countries, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.

YTD Price Performance: -0.79%

Average Trading Volume: 32,416

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £465.7M

Find detailed analytics on NICL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.