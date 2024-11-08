Nichiha Corporation Sees Sales Rise but Profits Fall

Nichiha Corporation (JP:7943) has released an update.

Nichiha Corporation reported a 6.7% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching 73,019 million yen, although profits fell sharply with a 45.2% decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent. Earnings per share also decreased significantly from 91.90 yen to 52.46 yen, reflecting a challenging financial environment despite robust sales growth.

For further insights into JP:7943 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.