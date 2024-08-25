NIB Holdings Unveils 2024 Sustainability Report

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.

NIB Holdings Ltd has officially released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable practices. The report is now accessible to shareholders on the nib.com.au/shareholders website. This release, approved for dissemination by Company Secretary Roslyn Toms, highlights NIB Holdings Ltd’s ongoing dedication to transparency and environmental responsibility.

