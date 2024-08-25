NIB Holdings Unveils 2024 Climate Disclosure Report

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.

NIB Holdings Ltd has publicly released its 2024 Group Climate-Related Disclosure, highlighting the company’s transparency on environmental matters. This detailed report is now accessible for investors and interested parties on the nib.com.au shareholders’ website. The disclosure aims to provide valuable insights into how NIB integrates climate-related considerations into its operations and strategic planning.

