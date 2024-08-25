NIB Holdings Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.

NIB Holdings Ltd has reported a solid financial performance for FY24, with Group Underlying Operating Profit rising to $257.5 million, and Net Profit After Tax at $181.6 million, marking significant growth under the new AASB17 accounting standard. The company saw a 2.5% growth in Australian Residents Health Insurance memberships, outpacing the industry, and continued investment in expanding its health management services via partnerships and technology. Despite challenges from COVID-19 and increased claims, NIB is focused on maintaining premium affordability and operating margins within targeted ranges.

