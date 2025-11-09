NIB Holdings Ltd Releases 2026 Shareholder Calendar

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NIB Holdings Ltd ( (AU:NHF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NIB Holdings Ltd has released its shareholder calendar for 2026, detailing key dates for financial results and dividend payments. The announcement outlines important dates such as the half-year and full-year results, interim and final dividend dates, and the Annual General Meeting, providing stakeholders with a timeline for financial and corporate events.

More about NIB Holdings Ltd

NIB Holdings Ltd is a company operating in the health insurance industry, providing health and medical insurance products and services. It focuses on delivering value to its shareholders and policyholders through its comprehensive insurance offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 42.42%

Average Trading Volume: 764,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.65B

