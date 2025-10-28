NH3 Clean Energy’s WAH2 Project Gains WA Government Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. ( (AU:NH3) ) has shared an announcement.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited has received approval from the Western Australian Government’s Department of Energy and Economic Diversification for its WAH2 Project under the Lead Agency Framework. This approval is expected to streamline the project’s approval processes, aiding NH3 in its mission to supply low-emissions ammonia to the Asia Pacific region. The WAH2 Project is strategically located in the Pilbara Hydrogen Hub, aligning with state initiatives to decarbonize and diversify the economy. The project is on track with its timeline, with all FEED workstreams expected to be completed by the end of 2026. This development strengthens NH3’s position in the clean energy sector and underscores the growing demand for low-emissions energy solutions in Asia.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited (ASX: NH3) is an Australian company focused on developing projects in the future energy sector. It specializes in delivering decarbonized hydrogen, specifically low-emissions ammonia, to both export and domestic markets. The company owns several projects in Western Australia, including the McIntosh Nickel-Copper-PGE project and the Halls Creek Gold and Base Metals project.

