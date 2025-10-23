NH3 Clean Energy Limited Reschedules Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. ( (AU:NH3) ) just unveiled an update.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited has announced a change in the date of its annual general meeting, which will now be held on November 28, 2025. The company also updated the closing date for director nominations, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement reflects NH3’s ongoing efforts to maintain clear communication with its investors and stakeholders, which is crucial as it continues to develop its projects and expand its market presence in the renewable energy sector.

More about Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited is an Australian company focused on developing future energy projects and exploring future energy materials. The company aims to deliver decarbonized hydrogen, specifically low-emissions ammonia, to both export and domestic markets through its WAH 2 Project, utilizing renewable energy as much as possible. NH3 owns several projects in Western Australia, including the McIntosh Nickel-Copper-PGE project and the Halls Creek Gold and Base Metals project, and has an earn-in arrangement on its McIntosh graphite property.

YTD Price Performance: 483.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,590,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$81.89M

