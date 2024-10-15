NGX Limited Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

NGX Limited (AU:NGX) has released an update.

NGX Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 22 November 2024, to be held at its Perth location, with provisions for online access to meeting materials but no physical dispatch unless requested. Shareholders are encouraged to read the materials thoroughly and consult with professional advisors as necessary. They are also reminded of the option to update their communication preferences for receiving company information.

