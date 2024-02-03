NGL Energy Partners Announces Notes Offering Closure

Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, the Partnership announced the successful closure of its Notes Offering and Term Loan through a press release. The press release, while provided for informational purposes, is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and does not carry the associated liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference into any future Partnership filings.

