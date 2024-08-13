NGEx Minerals Reports Promising Q2 2024 Drill Results

NGEx Minerals (TSE:NGEX) has released an update.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. has reported encouraging Q2 2024 results with its Lunahuasi Drill Program successfully expanding high-grade mineralization and indicating considerable scale potential. The program, which drilled over 12,000 meters, revealed some of the highest copper grades in the district, and the company’s strong financial position, with $50.9 million in cash and investments, supports continued exploration.

