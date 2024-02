NFI Group (TSE:NFI) has released an update.

NFI Group’s subsidiary Alexander Dennis has announced that its next-gen Enviro400EV has been certified as the UK’s most efficient battery-electric double-decker bus. The Enviro400EV outperformed competitors in the Zemo Partnership’s zero-emission test, demonstrating a 10% efficiency gain and setting a new standard for energy consumption at just 0.67kWh/km.

