NFI Group to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

NFI Group Inc ( (TSE:NFI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NFI Group Inc. announced the release of its second quarter 2025 financial results scheduled for July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast on August 1, 2025. This announcement is part of NFI’s ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and provide transparency on its financial performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NFI) stock is a Buy with a C$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NFI Group Inc stock, see the TSE:NFI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NFI is a Neutral.

NFI Group’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, counterbalanced by financial performance challenges and valuation concerns. The most significant strengths are the bullish technical indicators and recent strategic corporate actions, which enhance growth prospects. However, the high leverage and ongoing net losses present risks that weigh on the score.

More about NFI Group Inc

NFI Group Inc. is a global leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, offering a wide range of low- and zero-emission buses and coaches. With nearly 9,000 employees across ten countries, NFI manufactures under various brands, including New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis Limited, and others, supporting over 100,000 buses and coaches worldwide. The company focuses on sustainable transportation solutions to enable more livable cities.

Average Trading Volume: 252,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.08B

