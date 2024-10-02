Nexxen International Executes Share Buyback

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd., a leading advertising technology company, has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares, which will now become dormant and held in treasury. This move is part of the company’s Buyback Programme announced earlier in the year. Following this transaction, Nexxen has updated its total voting rights, with the number of ordinary shares with voting rights now standing at 135,141,344.

