Nexxen International Conducts Share Buyback

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd., a prominent advertising technology company, has repurchased 100,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme, aiming to reclassify these as dormant shares. Following the buyback, Nexxen’s total number of voting shares has been updated, which is crucial information for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company. This financial maneuver reflects Nexxen’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and investor relations effectively.

