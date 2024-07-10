Nexxen International Announces Share Buyback

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd., a global ad tech firm, has announced the buyback of 60,000 of its own shares, which will be held without voting rights by its subsidiary, Nexxen Group Ltd. Following the transaction, the total number of voting shares in the market amounts to 138,328,970. This strategic move may influence shareholders’ interest and market dynamics for the company’s stock, which is traded on AIM and NASDAQ.

