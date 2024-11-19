Nexxen Initiates $50 Million Share Buyback Program

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd. has launched a $50 million share repurchase program, aiming to enhance long-term shareholder value by buying back shares at what it considers undervalued prices. The program will be conducted on the AIM Market and is set to run until February 2025 or until the funds are fully utilized. This strategic move is independently managed by Cavendish Capital Markets, ensuring decisions are made without company influence.

