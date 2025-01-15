Nexxen Announces Share Buyback, Updates Voting Rights

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Nexxen International Ltd announced a buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on the AIM market, reclassifying them as dormant shares under Israeli law. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing Buyback Programme, impacting the total voting rights, now standing at 130,250,341 shares with voting rights. Shareholders can use this figure for calculations regarding their interest in the company, as per FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

More about TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Nexxen International Ltd is a global advertising technology company specializing in data and advanced TV. The company’s technology stack includes a demand-side platform and a supply-side platform, along with the Nexxen Data Platform. Nexxen serves advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters worldwide, offering capabilities in discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement, and optimization. Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen operates offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

YTD Price Performance: -1.50%

Average Trading Volume: 516,509

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £519.6M

