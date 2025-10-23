Nexus Infrastructure Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Progress in FY25

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Nexus Infrastructure Plc ( (GB:NEXS) ) is now available.

Nexus Infrastructure Plc reported a 16% increase in revenue to £65.9m for FY25, with significant growth in Tamdown’s order book despite challenges in the housebuilding sector. The integration of Coleman has positively impacted margins, and the company expects reduced losses before tax. The outlook for the housebuilding sector remains uncertain, but government initiatives and the upcoming AMP8 programme in the water sector present growth opportunities.

Spark’s Take on GB:NEXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NEXS is a Neutral.

Nexus Infrastructure Plc’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its weak financial performance and bearish technical analysis. While recent corporate events show strategic progress and insider confidence, the company’s declining revenues and liquidity issues heavily weigh on its prospects.

More about Nexus Infrastructure Plc

Nexus Infrastructure Plc is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its subsidiaries, Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited. Tamdown focuses on the UK housebuilding sector, primarily in the South-East of England and London, while Coleman operates in the water, rail, highways, and rivers & marine sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.07M

