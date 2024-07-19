NextTrip Grapples with Nasdaq Compliance and Delisting Threat

NextTrip (NTRP) just unveiled an update.

NextTrip, Inc. is currently facing noncompliance issues with Nasdaq due to the delayed filing of its annual and quarterly financial reports. The company has been notified by Nasdaq and must submit a plan to regain compliance by August 16, 2024, or potentially face delisting. While NextTrip intends to file the overdue reports or outline a compliance plan, there is no guarantee that it will meet Nasdaq’s requirements or avoid delisting. The situation remains uncertain as the company’s future compliance and stock listing status hang in the balance.

