NextSource Materials Partners with Mitsubishi Chemical for North American EV Market

NextSource Materials Inc ( (TSE:NEXT) ) has provided an update.

NextSource Materials Inc. has signed a multi-year offtake agreement with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to supply approximately 9,000 tonnes per annum of anode active material for the North American EV market. This partnership accelerates the development of NextSource’s Battery Anode Facility in the Middle East, marking a significant step towards vertical integration by 2027. The agreement positions NextSource as a critical supplier in a market increasingly seeking alternatives to Asian supply chains, especially following the U.S. tariffs on Chinese graphite imports. The company is also in advanced discussions with strategic financing partners to fund the construction of its large-scale BAF and the expansion of its Molo mine.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NEXT is a Underperform.

NextSource Materials Inc. faces significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and high leverage. Technical indicators show a bearish trend, and valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. Despite strategic partnerships and liquidity improvements highlighted in the earnings call, the company faces market oversupply and operational delays, resulting in a low overall stock score.

NextSource Materials Inc. operates in the graphite industry, focusing on the production of high-quality graphite products. The company is working towards becoming a vertically integrated producer of graphite materials, with a particular emphasis on supplying anode materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. NextSource’s market focus includes the North American EV sector, and it leverages resources from its Molo mine in Madagascar.

Average Trading Volume: 177,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$76.74M

