NextGen Digital Platforms Strengthens Advisory Board with Key Appointment

NextGen Digital Platforms, Inc. ( (TSE:NXT) ) has issued an update.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has appointed Mahyar Akhbari, a prominent figure in the digital asset space, to its advisory board. Akhbari’s extensive experience in Web3 and cryptocurrencies is expected to drive NextGen’s expansion and innovation in digital assets. This appointment follows the company’s recent addition of CAD $1,000,000 of Bitcoin to its treasury, signaling a strategic move to bolster its position in the fintech industry.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that offers investors a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The company focuses on innovative financial structures aligned with decentralized finance, emphasizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value. Additionally, NextGen operates PCSections.com and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the AI sector.

