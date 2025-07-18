NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Appoints Matthew Priebe as New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NextGen Digital Platforms, Inc. ( (TSE:NXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has appointed Matthew Priebe as the new CEO, succeeding Alexander Tjiang, who will remain as a Director. Priebe’s extensive experience in alternative investments and capital markets is expected to enhance NextGen’s mission to make Web3 and digital assets more accessible. The company has granted Priebe stock options and restricted share units as part of his appointment, signaling confidence in his leadership to drive shareholder value and expand NextGen’s innovative financial solutions.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The company also provides yield-bearing investment opportunities through its bitcoin-backed debenture program and operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform, and Cloud AI hosting, a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector.

