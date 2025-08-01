NextEra Energy Completes Remarketing of Series M Debentures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NextEra Energy ( (NEE) ) has provided an update.

On August 1, 2025, NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, completed a remarketing of $2.0 billion of its Series M Debentures, originally issued in September 2022. The interest rate was reset to 4.685% per year, impacting the company’s financial strategy and potentially influencing stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (NEE) stock is a Buy with a $93.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextEra Energy stock, see the NEE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NEE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NEE is a Outperform.

NextEra Energy’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic investments in renewables, supported by solid earnings growth. Neutral technical indicators and moderate valuation balance the score, with positive corporate events reinforcing stability.

More about NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the generation of renewable energy and providing electricity-related services.

Average Trading Volume: 12,275,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $146.3B

