Nexteq PLC Updates Share Buyback and Voting Rights

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nexteq PLC has announced the repurchase of 34,000 of its own shares at 71 pence each, which will be held in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting rights to 61,166,662, providing shareholders with updated information for regulatory compliance. These moves could influence Nexteq’s share value and investor interest.

For further insights into GB:NXQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.