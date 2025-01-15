Nexteq plc Reports 2024 Trading Performance and Strategic Reorganization

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Quixant ( (GB:NXQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nexteq plc announced that its trading for the financial year 2024 aligned with expectations despite economic challenges and market de-stocking, with a projected revenue of $86.7 million, a decline from $114.3 million in 2023. The company completed a business restructuring to focus on growth opportunities in the Gaming sector, reducing operating costs and setting a plan for significant growth over the next three years through both organic growth and M&A activities, supported by a strong financial position.

More about Quixant

Nexteq plc, trading under the AIM: NXQ, is a strategic technology solutions provider specializing in assisting manufacturers of electronic equipment by outsourcing the non-core aspects of their product development. Operating globally, it leverages its expertise in electronic hardware, software, display, and mechanical engineering through its brands, Quixant and Densitron, which focus on computer platforms and human-machine interface technology respectively. The company rebranded from Quixant plc to Nexteq in 2023 and serves over 500 customers across 47 countries.

YTD Price Performance: 0.16%

Average Trading Volume: 119,988

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £38.42M

Learn more about NXQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.