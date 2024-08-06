Nexteq PLC Announces Share Buyback and Voting Rights Update

Quixant (GB:NXQ) has released an update.

Nexteq PLC has announced the purchase of 27,078 of its own ordinary shares at 85.12 pence each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the company reports an issued share capital of 66,539,060 with 66,091,495 total voting rights, as shares held in treasury do not carry voting rights. This information is pertinent for shareholders to calculate changes in their shareholding percentage.

