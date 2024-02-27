Nextdoor Holdings Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership Compensation

Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) just unveiled an announcement.

Sarah Friar is set to resign as CEO and Chairperson of the Board of a company, effective May 8, 2024, with a transition agreement providing her severance benefits. Subsequently, Nirav Tolia, a seasoned entrepreneur with a history of leadership roles, has been appointed as the new CEO, President, and Chairperson, effective the same date. Tolia’s compensation includes a $500,000 base salary, potential bonuses, and significant stock awards tied to the company’s performance, emphasizing his vested interest in the company’s growth and success.

See more insights into KIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.