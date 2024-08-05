NEXTDC Reports Strong Growth in Contracted Utilisation

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

NEXTDC Limited, an innovative data centre provider in Asia, has announced a significant 16% increase in contracted utilisation, rising to 172.6MW, with the NSW/ACT region experiencing the largest growth. This surge has led to a record forward order book of 86.6MW. The company anticipates revenue from these contracts to begin contributing in FY27, with a full run rate expected by FY28.

For further insights into AU:NXT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.