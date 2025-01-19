Next Science to Announce Q4 FY24 Results and Host Investor Webinar

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Next Science Ltd ( (AU:NXS) ) has shared an announcement.

Next Science Limited is set to release its fourth quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024 on January 23, 2025. Following the announcement, the CEO and CFO will host an investor webinar to discuss the results and engage with the investment community. This upcoming event signifies the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

More about Next Science Ltd

Next Science is a medical technology company based in Sydney, Australia, with a research and development center in Florida, USA. Founded in 2012, it focuses on the development and commercialization of its proprietary XBIO™ technology, aimed at reducing biofilm-based infections in human health. XBIO™ is a unique, non-toxic technology that effectively eradicates biofilm-based and free-floating bacteria, and the company holds complete patent rights to this technology.

YTD Price Performance: 12.86%

Average Trading Volume: 20,438

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $24.42M

