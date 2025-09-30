Next plc Executives Acquire Shares Under Long Term Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Next plc ( (GB:NXT) ) is now available.

Next plc announced that key managerial personnel and a closely associated person acquired shares as part of the vesting of the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for the period 2022-2025. This acquisition reflects the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its executives with shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning by reinforcing confidence in its leadership and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NXT) stock is a Buy with a £13370.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:NXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NXT is a Outperform.

Next plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and reasonable valuation. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s solid financial health and moderate valuation support a favorable outlook. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Next plc

Next plc is a prominent UK-based retailer specializing in clothing, footwear, and home products. The company is known for its extensive high-street presence and online retail operations, catering to a wide range of consumer needs in the fashion and home sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 293,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.32B

