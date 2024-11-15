Next plc Executes Share Buyback Program

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a share buyback program by purchasing 17,499 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 9533.3967 pence per share, with a trading range between 9484p and 9588p. This move, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, aims to reduce the company’s share capital, now totaling 125,012,031 shares, and could influence shareholder interests as per FCA guidelines.

