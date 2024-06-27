Next plc Executes Share Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has announced the on-market purchase of 25,441 of its own shares for cancellation, at prices ranging from 8976p to 9194p per share. The transaction was conducted through UBS AG London Branch, reducing the company’s registered share capital to 126,376,033 shares, which shareholders may use to assess changes in their interest. No shares are currently held in Treasury following this buyback.

