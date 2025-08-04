NEXT plc Announces KPMG as New Auditor from 2028

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Next plc ( (GB:NXT) ) has shared an announcement.

NEXT plc has announced its intention to appoint KPMG LLP as its external auditor starting from the financial year ending January 2028, following a formal tender process. This change, subject to shareholder approval, comes as part of the requirement for public interest entities to conduct an audit tender every ten years, with PwC continuing as the auditor until January 2027. The decision reflects a strategic move by NEXT to ensure compliance and possibly enhance its audit practices, with further details to be disclosed in the 2026 Annual Report.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NXT) stock is a Buy with a £10800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Next plc stock, see the GB:NXT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NXT is a Outperform.

Next plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events drive its stock score, despite challenges like high debt levels and mixed technical indicators. The valuation is fair, with moderate income potential from dividends.

More about Next plc

NEXT plc operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on clothing, footwear, and home products. The company is known for its market presence in the UK and has a significant online and physical store footprint.

Average Trading Volume: 310,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.39B

