Next Generation Technology Group Acquires ADVANCE INC.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. ( (JP:319A) ) has provided an announcement.

Next Generation Technology Group Inc. has announced its acquisition of ADVANCE INC., a company involved in used forklift sales, purchase, export, rental, and maintenance. This acquisition is part of NGTG’s strategy to support its portfolio companies and pursue further acquisition opportunities, thereby strengthening its position in the manufacturing industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:319A) stock is a Buy with a Yen9610.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Next Generation Technology Group, Inc. stock, see the JP:319A Stock Forecast page.

More about Next Generation Technology Group, Inc.

Next Generation Technology Group Inc. is a company focused on acquiring manufacturing companies and those related to the manufacturing industry. Their mission is to bridge technology to the next generation by building a robust corporate group with strong technical capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 130,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen75.9B

For a thorough assessment of 319A stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue