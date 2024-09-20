NEXT Biometrics Secures Major Chinese POS Order

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA, an advanced thermal sensor technology provider, has secured a NOK 6 million initial purchase order for their fingerprint ID technology from a leading Chinese POS hardware manufacturer, aimed at India’s growing L1 fingerprint ID market. The technology will be incorporated into POS devices for the Aadhaar ecosystem in India, with expected strong market growth and potential for more design wins in the next 6-12 months.

