NEXT Biometrics Poised for Growth Amid Adhaar System Resumption

An update from NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( (NXTBF) ) is now available.

NEXT Biometrics reported that while they had contracted orders for Q4 exceeding Q3 revenue, their booked revenue fell short due to the Indian government’s temporary halt on new business within the Adhaar system. This pause, prompted by security issues with a competitor’s technology, is expected to boost NEXT’s market share as they anticipate some competitors will fail to meet new security standards. The company expects to fulfill outstanding orders in Q1 and is optimistic about future business as the Adhaar program is crucial for many in India.

More about NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA specializes in advanced fingerprint sensor technology, providing high-quality security solutions for payment, fintech, government ID, access control, and office and notebook markets. The company is headquartered in Oslo and operates in several global locations, leveraging its patented NEXT Active Thermal principle to ensure superior security.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.81M

