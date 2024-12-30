NEXT Biometrics Partners with Indian OEM for Global Expansion

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

NEXT Biometrics has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with an Indian OEM to produce authentication devices featuring their new FAP30 sensor. This strategic partnership aims to capture markets in Europe, South Africa, and the growing MOSIP market in Asia and Africa. The FAP30 sensor, known for its high security and energy efficiency, is expected to penetrate the market due to its compatibility with global UN projects and adaptability to diverse weather conditions.

