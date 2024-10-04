NEXT Biometrics Expands Portfolio with Strategic Partnership

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (NXTBF) has released an update.

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA has entered into a strategic partnership with a Chinese partner to enhance its product offerings in the PC segment by adding the partner’s touchpad products to its portfolio. The collaboration aims to integrate NEXT’s advanced Active Thermal fingerprint sensors into touchpad products, marking an expansion into a new product segment with expected new customer acquisitions and product orders within the next year. CEO Ulf Ritsvall expresses confidence in the company’s market position and the anticipated increase in demand for biometric solutions in touchpads.

