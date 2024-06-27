Next 15 Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Next Fifteen Communications (GB:NFG) has released an update.

Next 15 Group plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders, including the adoption of the Annual Report & Accounts, director re-elections, and the authorization for the company to purchase its own shares. The voting saw high approval rates, reflecting shareholder confidence in the Company’s strategic decisions and leadership.

